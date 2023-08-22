ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Female Football Star, Michelle Alozie Sparks Reactions as She Speaks on Joining BBNaija

Michelle Alozie, Nigerian female football player, sparked debate on social media after she asked a few questions about the Big Brother Naija reality show.

The Super Falcons defender took to Twitter to ask followers what BBNaija meant and how to join.

In her words:

“What’s #BBNaija & how do i join

However, a few moments later, she cleared the air by stating that she was only joking and wouldn’t join.

“I’m jokinggggg. im wouldn’t actually join, im just curious”

See the tweets below:

Numerous comments trailed Michelle’s post with some giving their support and others kicking against it.

@Apotierioluwaa wrote: “You’re already a superstar star and too valuable for that show… keep shining.”

@Osaisai wrote: “Don’t even think of it, it will reduce your value please.”

@Sliimzy12 wrote: “It is a reality show, no worry if you enter, I will leave my job and I will focus on you until you win that 120m gat you baby.”

@Ernestchima1 wrote: “Ever dreamed of being locked in a house with strangers, cameras everywhere, and the whole of Nigeria watching your every move?”

@ralphdeyforyou wrote: “Please baby don’t join I don’t want the whole world to see my girl on national tv.”

@Osaisai wrote: “You are bigger and better than the show please.”

