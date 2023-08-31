Video: “Fela gave us a platform to showcase our talent” — 9ice

Veteran musician Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande, better known by his stage name 9ice, has claimed that the late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti created a ladder for Nigerian musicians to ascend.

In a recent interview with “Sis Project Studios,” the 43-year-old singer made this claim, claiming that Fela, the father of Afrobeat, invented a genre that made life easier for many musicians.

He remarked that other musicians had experimented with different genres back then and were looking for ways to show the world their abilities. While Fela continued on an Afrobeat career path that was recognized globally.

“Fela Anikulapo-Kuti gave us the platform which is Afrobeat for us to climb on top. We were trying to do Afropop. We were trying to do afrobeats. We were trying to do different names. But Baba [Fela] already has something that the world recognized.

“Afrobeat taught me a lot. King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey, and Fela Anikulapo-Kuti are our grandfathers. And I’m glad to be in existence to emulate or to follow what they’ve done,” He said.

Watch the video below: