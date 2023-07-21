Video: “Fear every girl in choir” – Nedu Wazobia spills

Nedu has categorically stated that not all choir girls are godly, citing a personal encounter with a choir member whom he mistook for a virgin.

Nedu revealed this during an interview on Naija FM’s ‘Across the Bridge’ show.

Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, also known as Nedu Wazobia, a well-known on-air personality, has stated that the external appearance of choir girls does not always reflect their true character.

Nedu stated that not all choir girls are godly, citing a personal encounter with a choir member whom he mistook for a virgin.

Nedu talked about his experience and how his friend had discouraged him from dating the girl because of what she had done during church night practices.

Nedu stated in pidgin English:

“I said I want to engage the girl. He said why? He said he gave me the girl to ‘chop’.

“I said no, the girl is a virgin. He shouted ‘Which virgin?’ He said sometimes when they are at all-night rehearsals, they will be on stage. The girl has a guy that comes through the back. He said they will be at the back.

“Sometimes they will hear moaning sounds. When he goes nearer, he would hear the same moaning sound, but much louder. Is that one a virgin?

“My brother, fear every girl wey dey choir. But some are very, very wonderful.”

When asked by one of the hosts if only sisters should be feared, he replied:

“brothers are the worst.”

I lost juicy endorsement deal due to rumours that I hate women – OAP Nedu

Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu Wazobia, is a well-known actor and media figure in Nigeria. He recently discussed how he lost a lucrative endorsement agreement due to accusations of misogyny.

On the most recent episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, which is co-hosted by him, Husband Material, and Deity Cole, the controversial host made the admission.

Nedu claimed that a beverage company was considering selecting him as an ambassador but decided against it due to rumors that he despises women.

He claimed that the company informed him that their female audience would not approve of him serving as their brand ambassador if people had that opinion of him.

The comic act, however, noted that he does not feel bad that the deal did not go through anymore, rather he was more concerned with the false narrative.

Nedu went on to lash out at what he described as the double standard of those who accused him of liking women too much in his skits but turned around to say he spread hate against women in his podcast.

He said; “I almost signed an endorsement three weeks ago and I lost it. I’m not feeling bad. I didn’t feel bad for a second but I lost it.

“Why did I lose it? Because a lot of people were flying with the narrative, ‘Nedu hates women.’ And it’s a beverage brand. The brand said, ‘If this is what people are saying, it means it is not going to go well with our female audience.”