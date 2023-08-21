Video: Farida Sobowale’s husband, Demola Odulaja accuses her of sleeping with 18 of his friends

Demola Odulaja, the husband of suicidal businesswoman Farida Sobowale, makes an accusation against his now ex-wife, claiming she slept with 18 of his friends.

This follows the businesswoman’s suicide attempt on Lagos’s Third Mainland Bridge a few days ago.

In an interview, Demola Odulaja explained how Farida’s suicidal attempt was caused by the breakdown of their marriage.

According to the businessman from the United Kingdom, his ex-wife had an affair with at least 18 of his known friends, including a neighbor.

He also addressed Farida Sobowale’s accusation that he was a playboy, claiming that the claim was made to save her face for her adultery in their marriage.

In his words;

“I am extremely wealthy I live in a 22-bedroom mansion, if I count 20 of my friends inside the 20 Pheerda has slept with 18. When I got back to Nigeria from abroad in 2009 Pharreda came to Lagos at 2010 that same year I took her to china embassy with me so she can start travelling to buy and sell things from China me that she’s calling a gigolo.”

Farida Sobowale’s husband, Demola Odulaja accuses her of sleeping with 18 of his friends (Video)

Farida Sobowale and her now ex-husband, Demola Odulaja .

“In that same year I told her to stop following one of my friend she went behind my back continued to still sleep with him even after I warned her, She went and told my friend that I told her to stop following him and the same friend told me that my girl is an ashewo I told my friend to not disrespect phareeda”

“My brother is my neighbor and farida use to go and stay in my brothers house, also one Alhaji in my area also told me he is sleeping with farida”

“Farida said I’m a gigolo, but I live in a 22 bedroom Mansion and My brothers duplex is beside my house pharreda goes to my brothers house too, Pharreda will be in my brothers from morning till night I asked her what are you always doing there or do you want to still start sleeping with my brother too”

I am not a Gigolo and my father is extremely wealthy and I have been flying first calss since ask anybody in London. Now in 2015 she was in my house in fact it was from my house she got married to her first husband Tunde shobowale. That same 2015 I was doing politics runs with Dayo Amosun that I spent $2 million dollars contesting for house of reps. I had to step down due to the politics issues.

“When I first knew Farida back then she was a poor girl, there was a time I was sleeping with Farida an Alhaji came to knock on my door tha