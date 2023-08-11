Video: Fans React as Davido Releases New Video of His Signee Logos Olori’s ‘Jaye Lo’

Davido, a popular Nigerian singer, has released new music video of his signee, Logos Olori.

Remember that Logos Olori had significant backlash for the video of his first single of the year, “Jaye Lo,” which was released on July 20th, 2023.

The singer was seen on a building singing and making a prayer gesture, while other Muslims were seen below religious doing their solah and dancing at the same time.

The video did not sit well with Muslims, who began to strike out at Davido, prompting the musician to delete the song from his social media platforms.

However, Davido shared another music video and it elicited among his fans. Watch the video below:

While many fans hailed Davido for his maturity, some berated him. Some reactions are shown below:

instaview9ja said, “Use am as “I love davido button”.

ofofoblog said, “Delete this! It’s against my father’s Shrine and tradition”.

therayztv: Chai I can imagine how much has gone down. After the millions spent on first video, you brought it down for the sake of “Love and respect” and spent this much again again to put Olori up there still.

Baba you too much abeg. Indeed we rise by lifting others. Personally I Will stream this video 5 times daily for 10 days at least.