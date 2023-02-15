Video: Fans react as BNXN plays Ruger’s song in his Bentley [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

To show that any bad blood between them affects nothing, BNXN drove around in his Bentley and was playing Ruger's song in his car.

Nigerian singer, BNXN often clashes with his colleague, Ruger over superiority but that does not stop him from appreciating good music.

BNXN took to his Instagram account and shared a video of him listening to ‘Asiwaju’ inside his Bentley and it got fans talking.

He did not mention any names, but fans took it to be a subtle shade directed at BNXN, whom he is known for always clashing with on social media.

However, to show that any bad blood between them affects nothing, the ‘In My Mind’ crooner drove around in his Bentley and was playing Ruger’s song in his car.

See some reactions culled below:

callme_fatima; If Saudi Arabia can adjust their marriage laws for Cristiano Ronaldo, then who’s buju and ruger ?? 😂❤️

donjudeofficial; I hear say na one primary 1 pikin dey run this page

yujay___; He’s fighting with Ruger not his music na

_baby_marvelous; Nah my own song he wan listen to before? Abi which kind blogger be this😡

nasri094319; So because me and u get misunderstanding no mean say I won’t play or vibe to ur song.

endylight1; As it should be. Music no get enemy

iam_akande49; With everything wey Dey go on in Nigeria! Nah this Una Dey pay attention too ! 70 human beings don die for Benin now due to protest 🔥😡😡😡

obi_mula; Na ruger way no get respect, just like wizkid

__dennisjames; Since buju get Bentley, he nor dey come out from am again😂