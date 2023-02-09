Video: Fans in disbelief as Portable settles family dispute in Ogun community [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has embraced his role as a traditional chief and begun settling disputes among families in his community.

In a video making the rounds online, he could be seen rocking his chieftaincy cap and judging a monetary matter among indigenes of Aworiland.

GISTlOVER recalls that Portable was conferred with a chieftaincy title of Amuludun of Tigbo, Aworiland, Ogun state.

The 28-year-old had taken to his Instagram page last August to announce the development with photos and videos from his coronation ceremony.

He wrote; “Akoi AMULUDUN, Thank God for the blessings every day. Akoi Grace Omolalomi Badmus CEO Dr ZEH Nation Chief AMULUDUN Of TIGBO AWORI Land AMULUDUN Sebi Oba ZAzuu. Na GOD dey run am Thank GOD say man no be God”.

In reaction IG user gbdarapkid commented; wahala dey settle wahala lol 😂 wahala wahala wahala

daveeedtobie; So portable don turn peace maker now now.

bukkiepreeeety; Omo Nigeria na funnny country. SO awa portable na judge