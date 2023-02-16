Video: Fans beg Bukola Arugba to take back her husband, Damola Olatunji after he shared touching post on love [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sharing a video of him alone with Maraiah Carey’s song playing in the background, Damola Olatunji gave hints at his marital crisis, as he quoted the lyrics of the song.









Netizens are pleading with Bukola Arugba to forgive and take back her husband Damola Olatunji amid rumours of marital crisis.

His fans stormed his comment section begging his wife to take him back, after he shared a cryptic post on heartbreak.

Damola noted how they were as one for a moment until she decided to be free and he had no choice but to let her go.

According to the lyrics, he chose to allow her go because he knows in his heart that their love will never die.

“We were as one babe, for a moment in time. 099 And it seemed everlasting. That you would always be mine. Now you want to be free. So I’m lettin you fly. Cause I know in my heart babe. Our love will never die. No you’ll always be a part of me. I’m part of you indefinitely. Boy don’t you know you can’t escape me. Oh darlin ‘ cause you’ll always be my baby. And we’ll linger on. Time can’t erase a feelin’ this strong. No way you’re never gonna shake me. Oh darlin cause you’ll always be my baby”.

One Musa Agbaje Olaide wrote, “Awww Iya Ibeji pls forgive our husband. We are humans and bound to make mistakes, let love leaf

One Bumzie Events wrote, “We are begging on his behalf pls forgive him. It is well with u guys

One Bashira Tomidina wrote, “Tear rolls. Insha Allah she’s coming back soon

One Bimpe Akinsuroju wrote, “Pls go home and meet your wife. Pls and pls I beg you in the name of God

One Modupe Temi fabrics wrote, “Iya Ibeji Shey you dey hear???? Love in the air. God bless your beautiful family

One Omolara Bisi wrote, “Take it easy brother Iya Ibeji is coming back home if she truly love you