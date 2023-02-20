Video: Fan issues stern warning to Korra Obidi as she undresses/dresses on live video

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The mother of two who is known for dancing scantily clad and wearing controversial outfits recently conducted a Facebook live session where she undressed and change into a new cloth while her fans watched.

A playful Korra Obidi continued to throw her legs out from her hidden corner while urging her fans to speak up if they can see her naked.







Popular singer and songstress, Korra Obidi never ceases to amaze people with her weird stunts as she comes up with another shocker during her routine Facebook live video.

The mother of two who is known for dancing scantily clad and wearing controversial outfits recently conducted a Facebook live session where she undressed and change into a new cloth while her fans watched.

Korra Obidi who was wearing only a tight and a little piece of cloth that covered her breasts could be heard telling her followers who were present during the live session to close their eyes as she was about to change up.

She kept on teasing the audience the more while jokingly telling them that she’s their mother and they ought not to see her nakedness. At a point in the video, Korra Obidi attempted to pull her short down but paused a bit.

A fan who seemed sickened by her behaviour went on to tell her that one day, she would come live naked and her ex-husband, Justin Dean would take custody of their children. Korra Obidi read the comment aloud but carried on with the act.

After several back and forths, the US-based entertainer slightly moved to a corner where she pulled her clothes although fans could see some part of her.

A playful Korra Obidi continued to throw her legs out from her hidden corner while urging her fans to speak up if they can see her naked. She later changed into a red outfit that looked more like lingerie.