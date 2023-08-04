Video: Family announce burial arrangement of Late Nollywood actor Saint Obi

On Thursday, August 3, the relatives of departed Nollywood icon Saint Obi revealed details about his funeral.

The actor’s family has picked August 18 as the date for his burial, according to a flyer obtained by GISTLOVER.

The event will take place in their hometown of Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi Ogwa, Imo state.

The statement on the flyer read:

”The Nwafor family of Ogwa, Imo State, cordially invites you as, Our Superhero goes home Obinna Nwafor Saint Obi, Our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and son.

The Furnal service and interment will hold at the Saint Obi’s family home, Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi Ogwa, Imo State.”

See the flyer containing details of Obi’s burial arrangements below:

This is coming months after Saint Obi’s family took to social media to address the narrative surrounding the late actor’s death.

“We ask that the family’s privacy be respected”- Late Saint Obi’s family heaps praises on his wife

In other news Claims that the late Saint Obi, a veteran actor, suffered in his marriage have been refuted by the actor’s family.

They voiced their opinions about the actor, which they also termed as terrible and extremely tragic, and they criticized the article by Zik Zulu Okafor as being untrue, malicious, and insensitive.

They claimed that Zik Zulu never sought the counsel of any family members or obtained their consent or authorization, and as a result, they are cutting off their ties to it’s contents.

His family went on to heap praise on his ex-wife, describing her as the complete reverse of how the story presented her.

His relatives agreed to provide updates on the plans for his funeral.

