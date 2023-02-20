Video: Falz Names Preferred Presidential Candidate, Sends Important Message To Youths

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In an online video, the rapper urged Nigerians not to make excuses for not voting because it is time to decide their fate.

Falz, who was vocal during the #EndSars campaign, has emphasized the importance of Nigerians voting against bad leadership in the country.







Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, a Nigerian rapper and activist, has sent a message to youths ahead of the February 25th election.

Falz, who was vocal during the #EndSars campaign, has emphasized the importance of Nigerians voting against bad leadership in the country.

In an online video, the rapper urged Nigerians not to make excuses for not voting because it is time to decide their fate.

He noted that the Labour Party (LP) movement has grown quickly into a formidable third force.

The rapper urged young people to ignore those who would discourage them from voting and instead focus on the goal of determining who rules.

He said: