Video: “Fabulous with an attitude”- Ngozi Nwosu rocks one-of-a-kind headgear as she hits the 60th floor

Veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu is revealing a fresh side as she celebrates her 60th birthday today.

The movie star is adopting a sarcastic attitude and doesn’t appear to be aging at all.

She is magnificent at 60 and has attitude, according to Ngozi, since her Maker has got her back.

“Fabulous @ 60 with an attitude! God has got My back”.

Earlier, Ngozi posted a picture of herself on Instagram donning a stunning yellow headpiece in honor of her golden jubilee.

The highlight of her birthday photo shoot was her unusual gele because it screamed extravagance.

The movie star gave all glory to God while thanking Him for her new age milestone.

She claimed to be 60 and gorgeous, and she is; the veteran doesn’t appear to age at all.

“Sixty and Stunning! God be praised! Happy birthday to me”.

The likes of Ayo Adesanya, Betty Irabor, and more took to her comment section to send their birthday wishes.