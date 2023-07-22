Video: “Eyin Melo Gan Lefe Bamisun” – Liya, DMW Ex-First Lady Accuses Peruzzi, Davido & Others of Sleeping with Her in New Song

Nigerian singer Abdulsalam Suliyat Modasola, better known as Liya, who just quit Davido’s record company, DMW, has sparked outrage on social media by calling out the label in her new song.

Following her departure from DMW, Liya released a new song titled “I’m done” in which she rants about musicians sleeping with her in the record label.

Liya made headlines in 2020 after signing with Davido’s record company, Davido Music Worldwide, DMW.

However, Liya announced via her Instagram story in answer to an inquiry from a fan that she is no longer signed to DMW.

Her departure from the label elicited different comments from netizens, with many claiming she had gone into modeling.

Liya’s lyrics in the newly released song recount her ordeal and, by extension, unravel some hidden information about the lady as well as the industry.

Liya who is obviously tired of male artistes having her canal knowledge in the record label voiced out in the new song.

Speaking in Yoruba, Liya said; “Eyin melo gan lefe bamisun” meaning “How many of you actually want to sleep with me.”

As expected, the music video has stirred mixed reactions online, while some claimed that she is actually talking about Davido, Peruzzi and other artistes in the label, others said Davido might not be among the artistes she talking about on the label before she left.

