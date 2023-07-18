Video: Eyewitness Present at Club Reveals Cause of Heated Argument Between Caramel Plugg and Boyfriend Manny in Leaked Chat

An eyewitness at the nightclub revealed the exact cause of Caramel Plugg’s fight with her lover, Manny.

In a leaked conversation, the lady described how she witnessed the duo fighting seriously in front of a large crowd at the club.

When asked about the cause of the altercation, she revealed that Manny had entered the club with another girl, which enraged Caramel.

The two started fighting and dragging each other at the club, and then they unfollowed one other on Instagram.

“Lmfaoo. Saw them fighting at the club this morning. It wasn’t funny o. I no record them. I no want wahala. He came with another girl”, part of her messages read.

A video which had been making the rounds online showed them arguing as spectators gathered to discern what the matter was.

Checking on their Instagram page, it was also found that the two have clicked the unfollow button on each other.

See the post below:

Caramel Plugg and Boyfriend Engage in Heated Argument as Their Relationship Reportedly Hits The Rock

Some Nigerians are presently in a shocking state as the relationship between Instagram influencer Caramel and her handsome boyfriend King Manny hits the rock.

As of the time of writing, Caramel and her lover, Burnaboy colleague King Manny, have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Despite their quiet romance, Caramel and King Manny were noted for their public displays of adoration.