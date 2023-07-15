Video: Exposed: List of ex-housemates including Mercy Eke who would be part of this year’s BBNaija All Stars edition surfaces online

A list of alleged ex-BBNaija housemates who will appear in this year’s All Stars edition has emerged online.

Mercy Eke, along with Cee C and Alex Unusual, would be one of the housemates on the show, according to controversial blogger Stella Dimokorkokus.

However, the inclusion of Mercy Eke on the list has generated discussion on social media as Nigerians point out that she was previously a winner and shouldn’t be permitted to take part.

Stella wrote:

“The 8th Edition of Big Brother Naija Reality Show will premiere on July 23, 2023 as an “All-Star” edition with some housemates from the 7 previous editions.;SDK sources confirm that Reality TV stars Mercy Eke, Alex Unusual and possibly CeeC will be part of the show which will see the winner leaving with N120 million plus other prizes.

“The season 7 show was so dull and dry that it created a big dent in the popularity of the show and the upcoming all stars edition might revive it. I THINK.”

Netizens Reactions…

Lovethfab said: “I tot past winners and disqualified Housemates are not supposed to be in All Stars season. What does mercy need again. She has money, fames and so famous.”

Realannjay wrote: “Because the right people was not picked. Everything Na sell sell wayo wayo. Don’t ask me how did I know cuz I have audition more than 3 times. Got to stage 3 ooo and did well.”

Maysdessertsng commented: “Mercy already won a season, why is she here again? I personally do not think that is fair.”

Nkylorah reacted: “Mercy Eke is not supposed to come because winners don’t come for All Stars.”

Ogechiannmadubuike added: “Don’t think they should allow winners participate again #myopinion.”

