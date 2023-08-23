Video: Excitement and jubilations as Laura Ikeji is expecting her third child

Congratulations have been flooding in for influencer and businesswoman Laura Ikeji as she prepares to become a mother for the first time.

It is raining babies in the Ikeji’s home as her elder sister, Sandra Ikeji is also expecting her third child.

The younger sister of well-known blogger Linda Ikeji posted pictures of herself on Instagram that clearly showed her growing baby belly.

The reality actress from Real Housewives of Lagos showcased her still-under-construction beauty store.

Even though Laura tried to conceal the bump, keen-eyed viewers could see it.

“My baby and I at the gang store today. So glad things are coming together. Pls ooo when we open, abeg patronize me oo”.

Taking to her comment section, many congratulated her for her double blessings – her store and her baby.

