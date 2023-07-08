Video: Excitement and Jubilation as Mayor of Houston declares July 7th ‘Davido Day’

Fans and admirers of the singer Davido are celebrating widely now that a day has been set aside in the US to honor him.

The Afrobeats singer, who is currently on tour for his new album, shut down Texas as he performed at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Following the sold-out performance, Houston has designated July 7 as “Davido’s Day” in honor of the artist.

The city’s mayor informed him of this and thanked him for his important contributions to the music business.

Wizkid, Davido’s rival, is honored with a day in the US as well.

Recall2 that in 2018, the American governor proclaimed every October 6th as Wizkid Day.

“I appreciate everything happening around me; I’m happy” – Davido appreciates fans for support

Davido, a well-known Afrobeats singer who has been the target of numerous pregnancy allegations, finally breaks his silence to express gratitude to his fans.

The DMW boss decided to break his relative silence to express his gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support after several women ponned their pregnancies on him.

Davido claimed that he is content with everything going on in his environment.

He said that fans are the reason why his album is doing well and he is incredibly grateful for their support.

