Video: Ex-BBNaija star, Antolecky, breaks silence on her recent weight gain

Antolecky, Ex-BBNaija star, has responded to her followers’ concerns regarding her weight gain.

Anto, who was previously known for her slim physique, garnered attention after posting new pictures of herself on her Twitter page. She looked lovely in her blue off-the-shoulder dress. Her fans, on the other hand, couldn’t help but notice her increasing weight. While some praised her new look, as others expressed concern.

Responding via her Twitter handle, Anto said;

‘’Thanks to everyone for the kind words about my weight gain

While I like it a little, I’m still self-conscious because it was not intentional. It’s actually the side effect of a health condition that I’ve been battling. But inshallah, I will be healed soon and going to the gym ‘’

BBNaija Season 8 to Feature an All-Stars Housemates

The 8th season of Africa’s Biggest reality Tv show Big Brother Naija, will return with a new twist, an all-star edition.

An inside source revealed that the organisers, MultiChoice is planning to pull a surprise on the audience and fans of the reality show.

This season of Big Brother Naija reality tv show will feature housemates from the previous season as they compete in the big brother house for 73 days with all eyes set on winning the ultimate grand prize.

While housemates of season eight have already been selected, the show’s theme will be revealed when the show begins later in a few weeks. Which ex-housemate will you love to see among BBNaija season 8 all-star housemates?