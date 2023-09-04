ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Evidence dey ooo”- Iyabo Ojo tells Paulo Okoye as she asks for divorce

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 10 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read

Following his retraction at the Headies Awards, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo reminded her lover, Paulo Okoye, that she had enough evidence to use against him.

Iyabo Ojo had bemoaned her lover’s love of football the night before the award presentation. She mentioned that football is a rival in her relationship because her man does not pay attention to her while watching football, particularly an Arsenal match.

Iyabo Ojo asked for divorce from him at the Headies Awards yesterday night after ignoring her for two hours to watch Arsenal play.

As they handed an award to Burna Boy, the duo went back and forth with their love drama. Paulo Okoye then withdrew his statement, pleading with Iyabo not to divorce him.

Now taking to her Instagram page, Iyabo reminded him that she has enough evidence against him.

She noted how the father of two has changed mouth because Arsenal won.

“Thanks @the_headies for having us.
Obim @pauloo2104 has changed mouth bcos @arsenal won. No wahala.
But evidence dey ooo.

Congratulations to @burnaboygram on your win”.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 10 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Foluke Daramola motivated by AI-generated images set to begin weight-loss journey

1 hour ago

Video: “99.9% of people advising you on social media have not figured out their life”- Yul Edochie advises people

2 hours ago

“From Couples To Parents” Singer Rejoice Iwueze Says As She Flaunts Loved-Up Pictures With Her Hubby

2 hours ago

Video: “Why I am jubilating over my crashed marriage”- Bolanle Ninalowo says as he reacts to old video circulating online

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button