Video: “Evidence dey ooo”- Iyabo Ojo tells Paulo Okoye as she asks for divorce

Following his retraction at the Headies Awards, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo reminded her lover, Paulo Okoye, that she had enough evidence to use against him.

Iyabo Ojo had bemoaned her lover’s love of football the night before the award presentation. She mentioned that football is a rival in her relationship because her man does not pay attention to her while watching football, particularly an Arsenal match.

Iyabo Ojo asked for divorce from him at the Headies Awards yesterday night after ignoring her for two hours to watch Arsenal play.

As they handed an award to Burna Boy, the duo went back and forth with their love drama. Paulo Okoye then withdrew his statement, pleading with Iyabo not to divorce him.

Now taking to her Instagram page, Iyabo reminded him that she has enough evidence against him.

She noted how the father of two has changed mouth because Arsenal won.

“Thanks @the_headies for having us.

Obim @pauloo2104 has changed mouth bcos @arsenal won. No wahala.

But evidence dey ooo.

Congratulations to @burnaboygram on your win”.