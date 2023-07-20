Video: “Everywhere Is Shaking”: Video as Highly Endowed Actress Tope Olowoniyan Engages in Boxing Exercise

A latest video of actress Tope Olowoniyan where she involves in physical activity has surfaced online and by extension generated several reactions.

In the video, the highly endowed actress was seen engaging in a boxing exercise at the gym as a way to keep herself fit.

The 30-year-old Tope Olowoniyan who has been on the journey of her body regimen for a while now took to her official Instagram page today, July 19th to share the latest update.

Tope Olowniyan, a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University breaks into the Nigeria movie industry in 2015 and has starred in over 50 movies. She is also a TV presenter who has worked with Linda Ikeji TV and presently works with TVC.

In the training video, Tope Olowoniyan captures the hearts of many with the way he effortlessly throws punches while boxing with her male trainer.

However, the video of the actress engaging in the Boxing exercise stirred several reactions as many focused on her flawless body and heavy backside bouncing so hard in her training kit.

Captioning the video, Tope wrote; “Consistently making progress! But I know u wont focus on that 🤦🏼‍♀️.”

Watch the video below;

Reacting post;

Babarex wrote: Everywhere is shaking.

moetabebe: I just Dey observe the.

sunday_osiagor: You Dey throw punches, nyansh Dey shake. Good Nyash is life.

geni7_: Why will you be taller than the guy? no nah, now you have to bend to get it properly, so sad.

merakibyonome: Tope even if it’s small just cut for me Ahan.

officialdejialaran: I dey see punch 🥊 everywhere front punch and back punch then middle punch… i love the punchline.

officialbig_dave: Everywhere dey MELEMELE.

xavier007cn: The only reason you posted this is so we can see the giggling sexy ass! Argue with ya grandfather!!!