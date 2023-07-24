Video: “Everybody will face consequences of their actions”-Toyin Abraham stirs mixed reactions as she shared disturbing message

Toyin Abraham has sparked outrage among netizens following disturbing post on her Twitter page.

As expected many took to the comment section to react to her disturbing post.

As many people continue to lament the country’s difficulties, a mother of one has revealed her current state of mind.

Toyin Abraham expressed her confusion and exhaustion.

“I am confused and tired”, she tweeted.

Netizens Reactions…

One Mheenarh wrote, “Everybody will face consequences of their actions. No, disturb us abeg

One Mercee wrote, “It’s okay to be confused and tired. These celebrities are humans too

One Tosin Juls wrote, “Everybody is confused and tired. She’s part of the cause of it. Asiwaju children

One Queen Susz wrote, “God please protect my Toyin and her family

One Vic wrote, “Why won’t you be confused when you supported an ancestor? Na everybody e go touch Sha

One Sir Eltee wrote, “It seems like the administration is not favoring her and family. Let her keep praying

One Kinky Vee wrote, “Asiwaju Baby don’t be tired and confused oh. This Tinubu govt will favor you and your family. Yoruba ronu”.

“God listens, and he rewards”- Toyin Abraham boasts as Ijakumo sets records on Netflix

Toyin Abraham Ajewole, a multi-award-winning Nollywood actress, has flaunted her bragging rights as her film, Ijakumo, sets records on Netflix.

Toyin Abraham preached on Instagram about how to speak one’s desires into existence and how God listens to everyone and rewards them.

She recalled how Ijakumo was created six months ago and quickly rose to the top of the West African box office for indigenous Language dramas.

The single mother is now appreciative that her move has held the top spot on the Netflix streaming app for the past two weeks in a row.

Ijakumo, directed by Toyin Abraham, is the only Nigerian movie to hold the top spot for more than two weeks.

She wrote, “Trust me.. whatever you want, manifest it! Speak it into existence and do the work! God listens and he rewards!

6 months ago, Ijakumo: The Born Again stripper was the Number 1 Indigenous Language drama at the West African Box Office.

Today, it is the Number 1 movie in Nigeria on Netflix, for 2 weeks in a row – only Nigerian film to be Number one for two weeks (and counting!) in 2023. For a non-branded, licensed film, this is huge!

Oya! Netflix global, Netflix Naija, Mr Ben , Mr Moses , Mr kene , Filmone oya run me another bigggg cheque.

Oluwa O Se ooo!! Thank you everyone”