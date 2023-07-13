Video: “Everybody Knows I’m Rich” -James Browns Claims Trendupp Award Look Cost N4.3m

James Brown is a social media sensation in Nigeria who consistently manages to make people laugh.

He was present at the 2023 Trendupp Awards and rocked a regal pink dress for the occasion.

The crossdresser and brand influencer was asked how much his wigs and dress cost in an amusing interview with content creator Timi Agbaje.

According to Brown, the dress was N3.8 million ($5,000), the pearls were N2 million (£2,000), and the bob wig was N500,000.

He claimed, however, that he was a brand representative and received the goods free of charge.

He continued by saying that his massive diamond stud earrings, which cost $2 million, cost 1.2 billion.

After Agbaje tested the diamonds to find out if they were real, Brown said: “I don’t have to show off my money, we all know I’m rich.”

amaa_rah_: “The wig is 35k pls.”

queen_tehssy: “James is so entertaining and full of life Love Him.”

ritzydaintyprops: “This was entertaining.”

eleeshaofficial: “He’s actually a lovely person when you meet her in person.”

princess_is_royalty1: “James brown is always entertaining and funny to watch. But nothing is funny about Bobrisky.”

kelbeautypro: “Who else was happy when the Ice turned out to be original somebody would have ended in the mud.”

iam.raey: “Only you say you dey wear brand so you no get money you still dey hustle, Only still say “we all know you’re rich”, which one is it shebro.”