Video: “Every second with you is Love”- Ini Edo gushes over daughter as they vacation in style

Ini Edo, a Nollywood actress, is currently on vacation with her daughter, Light.

The mother of one tweeted a photo of herself and her daughter in identical clothing, along with a love declaration.

Ini Edo commented, “Every second I spend with my daughter is love like I’ve never known.”

“Every second with you is Love like I have never known”.

Recall that in 2021, Ini Edo opened up about having a baby through surrogacy and how beautiful it feels to be a mother.

“Just the two of us” – Ini Edo pens appreciation post following daughter’s second birthday

Veteran actress, Ini Edo has penned an appreciation post to the public for their well wishes on her daughter’s birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the proud mother shared a stunning photo of her and her daughter as she expressed gratitude to the public.

She appreciated her fans, followers, colleagues and family members for the gifts, prayers, well wishes, comments, love and kindness.

Affirming her love for her mini-me, she stated that it is only the two of them.