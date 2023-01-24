ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Even the way he’s reading the Bible self am hearing some Ukwu in his voice- Reactions as video of Flaovur reading bible goes viral

Popular Nigerian singer Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, professionally known as Flavour N’abania, has stirred reactions online after sharing a video showing his recent visit to his mum.

In the new clip shared on the Music star’s Facebook page, Flavour was seen reading a Bible verse to his mother during devotion.

The self acclaimed Ijele of Africa appeared focused while reading of Psalm 35 in the scripture.

His mum was captured paying rapt attention as she says ‘Amen’ to the powerful proclamations from bible verse.

Flavour assured his mum that he will study the same bible verse when he returns home.

Fans and followers of the Singer took to his comment section to shower compliments and gush over his priceless moment with mum.

Some reactions culled below:

Cee Jaay Cj: Even the way he’s reading the Bible self am hearing some Ukwu in his voice

Victor Kelechukwu Eboh: What Special About It, Afterall He Grow Up From Well Christian Home🙏

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

