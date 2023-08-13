Video: “Even his gym has a sitting room” –Reactions trail Video of billionaire Tony Elumelu and his wife engaging in a workout

Several replies have begun trailing a video of celebrity Billionaire Tony Elumelu and his wife Awele Vivian Elumelu working out on Sunday.

Tony Elumelu and his wife, a medical doctor, describe the common phrase “Idan no dey go gym, na gym dey go meet Idan” in a video released on the billionaire’s official Instagram page today, August 13th 2023.

Clearly, billionaire Tony Elumelu and his wife Vivian are fitness lovers who don’t hide the fact that health is wealth.

Billionaire Tony Elumelu, on the other hand, raises questions among netizens by influencing their need for money by showcasing what a gym genuinely looks like.

Unlike the regular gyms spotted in some places, that of billionaire Tony Elumelu is luxurious in nature as it has a standard sitting room embedded in it.

The personal could be spotted doing the monitoring as billionaire Tony Elumelu and his wife vivan were seen engaging in different type of physical activities during the Sunday workout.

Captioning the video, Tony Elumel wrote; “Sunday workout with #MrsTOE #HealthIsWealth #Workout TOEWay.”

Watch the video below;

Reacting to the post;

phillyflytoni: Bro so rich he brought the gym to the sitting room.

etija: Idan no dey go gym, na gym dey go meet Idan.

freda_george: The goal is to build and grow together. Together forever.

omoluabi_abimbolageorg: 7 Habits of Rich people… physical exercise is one of them. Welldone oga Tony.

myhairven: His gym has a sitting room,now place your hand on your head and repeat after me ,I must be rich .

princeomoha1: Power couple, The Elumelu’s.

banfort._: Meanwhile some of una dey church from 7am to 2pm, God punish poverty.