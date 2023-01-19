ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Eve Esin, Chidi Mokeme, others react as Zubby Michael commences multimillion naira project – [Video]

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael recently stirred comments on social media after he posted videos of the new project he’s currently working on, which is the erection of a super mall.

The screen god took to Instagram to share a glimpse of work going on on the site.

One of the videos captured the moment woods were slightly shifted by Zubby Michael and a worker while the other showed a bulldozer demolishing the existing structure on the land.

Some armed security personnel were also spotted at the location to counter any threat.

Captioning the video, the actor wrote:

“A1 MALL in the making #ZM #A1 #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup”

