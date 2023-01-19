Video: Eve Esin, Chidi Mokeme, others react as Zubby Michael commences multimillion naira project – [Video]

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael recently stirred comments on social media after he posted videos of the new project he’s currently working on, which is the erection of a super mall.

The screen god took to Instagram to share a glimpse of work going on on the site.

One of the videos captured the moment woods were slightly shifted by Zubby Michael and a worker while the other showed a bulldozer demolishing the existing structure on the land.

Some armed security personnel were also spotted at the location to counter any threat.

Captioning the video, the actor wrote: