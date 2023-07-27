Video: Entertain-A-Thon: Ebonyi Governor Gifts Car to Man Who Completed 130-Hours Entertainment Marathon

Nwota Chukwuemeka Walter, commonly known as MC Walter, a Nigerian MC and entertainer, has received an SUV vehicle from Ebonyi state Governor, Francis Nwifuru, after completing a 130-hour entertainment marathon.

In order to set a Guinness World Record, he embarked on a marathon to anchor various events and activities in Abakaliki for 130 hours.

The event, dubbed “Entertain-a-thon,” began on July 18th and ended on July 23rd, 2023, at Citihub in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State’s capital.

Walter managed to keep the crowd entertained throughout the event, and lasted on stage for 130 hours showcasing his exceptional talent.

His record-breaking move got the attention of Governor Nwifuru who then gifted him a brand-new SUV as a way of encouraging and supporting.

Speaking after receiving the present, MC Walter said he never expected a gift not to talk of a brand-new SUV.

His words; “I met the Governor at the Government House. I was not expecting anything like this. I’m happy and so grateful.”

Meanwhile, MC Walter earlier said that it was his dream is to make himself proud and put Ebonyi on the global map.

The event host said; “Dear Ebonyians, what I am doing is not politically related (irrespective of the political party you are). This is me making myself and the state proud. Please, I need your presence at Citihub Abakaliki from 8 a.m. on Tuesday. No gate fees.”

In another recent interview, he said; “It is 5 days, 10 hours of non-stop entertainment. This is an opportunity for me to stand and entertain the whole world. I will be standing as an MC, bringing a lot of activities like games, events. I will be anchoring dedications, birthdays, traditional marriages, etc., and cracking jokes. It is going to be 130 hours of non-stop entertainment, non-stop fun. Nigerians should expect this. My friends, followers, and supporters should expect this.”