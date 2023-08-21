Video: “Enjoy your man” – Tacha shares throwback video of Seyi’s wife throwing shades at her

Tacha, a Big Brother Naija reality star, took to Instagram to share a video of Seyi’s wife mocking her.

After the show ended in 2019, Seyi Awolowo embarked on a media tour with his then-girlfriend, now wife, Adeshola.

During the interview, the girlfriend now the wife of Seyi was asked how she felt about the closeness of Seyi and Tacha. In her response, she said; “I know Seyi and she is not really his type”.

Fast forward, Tacha has taken to her Twitter to share the throwback video where Seyi’s wife was shading her. She shared the video with a cryptic caption.

Tacha hails Vee over decision to save Tolanibaj during eviction

Tacha, a BBNaija reality star, has praised her colleague Vee for her decision to save Tolanibaj during the eviction night.

Vee, a previous BBNaija housemate, was unveiled as one of the jury members for the eviction show yesterday, alongside Saskay and Elozonam.

Recall that Vee and Tolanibaj fought over Neo during their reunion and aren’t the best of friends. During the eviction process, Vee chose to save her foe, Tolanibaj.Many people have praised her for her maturity and progress as a result of her acts.Tacha was one of the persons who applauded Vee for being impartial and acting without passion. Tacha took to Twitter to praise Vee for putting emotions aside and executing her job as a jury should.Tacha tweeted, “Big ups to VEE SHA!! This is what a jury is suppose to do! keep emotions asides and get the job done.. Not he helped me to plug my phone when nepa brought light at night so I have to save him BS”.