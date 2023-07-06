Video: Enioluwa’s friends surprise him with beans and garri on his birthday

To celebrate his new age, Enioluwa Adeoluwa’s friends gave him an unusual gift made of cooked beans and garri.

Enioluwa turned a new age today, July 6, 2023, and is flooded with support from his family, friends, and fans.

Enioluwa shared a video of the surprise delivery of a large bowl of cooked beans and a small sack of garri by his friends on Instagram.

The quickly rising influencer told his followers that since he doesn’t consume cake, he was surprised with beans instead of that.

He wrote, “My friends surprised me today. They know I don’t eat Cake. It’s Beans for me!

A few hours ago, Enioluwa Adeoluwa celebrated himself with cheering words, he wrote, “Happy Birthday, Superstar Eni!

Live long and prosper always!”

Celebrities like Obi Cubana, Toke Makinwa, Tacha, Odunlade Adekola, Kiekie, Iyabo Ojo, Maria, Chioma Akpotha, Bisola Aiyeola, Moyo Lawal and others penned heartwarming birthday wishes to celebrate Enioluwa.

