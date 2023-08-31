ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Enioluwa showcases his eating talent as he devours peppered Nkwobi and Ata Rodo like plantain chips

Enioluwa Adeoluwa, a well-known Instagram influencer and food enthusiast, has caused controversy once more after a recent video of his went viral.

Enioluwa draws a lot of attention online with his simple eating of Ata Rodo (Scotch Bonnet Pepper), which is said to be extremely spicy and hard to manage when it enters the mouth.

Beginning with the Nigerian rapper Falz’s admission that he had trouble chewing the pepper in his own Nkwobi, Enioluwa, an influencer, was dared.

However, he disproves rapper Falz in the video by effortlessly consuming the Peppered Nkwobi from start to finish.

He further left many gushing as the white shirt he used in eating the peppered Nkwobi and original Ata Rodo has no stains in it.

Enioluwa accompanied the video with the caption; “@falzthebahdguy said I can’t eat the pepper in this Nkwobi, so he sent me some! I laughed, me wey Dey chew raw pepper as snack!😒😂.”

