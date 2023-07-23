Video: Eniola Badmus orders arrest of lady over accusation of pimping ladies to Top politicians for money

A Nigerian lady had previously accused the movie star of being a professional pimp

Eniola Badmus, a Nollywood actress, has ordered the arrest of a woman who accused her of pimping ladies to top politicians.

According to GISTLOVER, a Nigerian lady accused the movie star of being a professional pimp.

She claimed that Eniola introduces girls to top politicians across Nigeria for financial gain.

“Eniola Badmus is a Professional Pimp, she connects Small small girls to Big Politicians all over Nigeria”, the lady said in a viral video.

In an indirect response to her claims on her Instagram page, Eniola advised social media users to tread carefully.

The curvy actress stated that her ears had been eaten and that she would not respond to such claims because she is among those who do not hear things.

“Trend carefully.

“Won ti je Badoskyy leti lol… Set Awon ko gbo nkankan… Zero answering”, she wrote in Yoruba.

In a new development, the movie star, who took the allegation seriously, has ordered the lady’s arrest.

She retracted her previous statements in a video that went viral on the internet, admitting that her initial accusations were false and fabricated.

According to her new statement, she was in financial trouble and struggling to pay her rent when a friend approached her with an enticing offer.

The friend offered her N200,000 to lie and slander Eniola Badmus, taking advantage of her vulnerable situation.