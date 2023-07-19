Video: “Eniola Badmus is a professional pimp, she connects girls to chairmen” – Lady makes serious accusation

A Nigerian woman has claimed that popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus is a professional pimp, revealing how the actress allegedly connects girls to big men.

The unidentified woman made the serious accusation on her social media page.

She claimed that the actress approached her friend, who is engaged to a man, in December of last year and told her that she has a chairman for her, right after taking her phone number.

She also claimed that, prior to allegedly becoming a pimp, Eniola Badmus used to dally with various politicians in an attempt to gain political relevance, but she became bored with it.

The woman claimed that because she had grown old and was no longer attractive to her clients, they hired her to connect them with young and attractive ladies.

Netizens Reactions…

One saintavenue_ent1 said: “Lawyers go soon write 1billion naira lawsuit”

One iam_niphemmy_ wrote: “E be like say If una don get money to buy this mic una no dey know whehtin una suppose dey talk again??? Your friend wey do lipo se na for evangelism sake???”

One badguycj_ stated: “She’s empowering young women to meet their own Ned Nwoko”

osfjames wrote: “I don’t support Eniola but this lady needs to be arrested… this is defamation… she’s needs to be thought a lesson… even if it’s true.. the matter no even happened to you but to your friend and besides is your frienda kid or was it because Enny no link you to politicias that is why you are bitter towards her… omoh.. you really need to learn your lesson”

_lov_issabella instructed: “Hold ur chest and say “my mouth will not put me in trouble’,Amen.”

enosenty1 stated: “This video no too concern me.. I watch reach half, I don already Dey wait for her apology video.. she go explain tire. Make day break fess.”