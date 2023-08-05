Video: Eniola Badmus cries out over death threats from man, days after Tiktoker Ego was sentenced to 2 years imprisonment

Eniola Badmus, a Nollywood actress, has spoken out about the death threats she has received from a man.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress stated that a man has been sending her death threats after she demanded the arrest of a Tiktoker for defaming her.

Eniola released his phone number and encouraged her admirers to call him and annoy his soul.

“Guys pls call this number and frustrate his soul. He’s been sending death threats”.

Tiktoker, Ego sentenced to 2 years imprisonment for accusing Eniola Badmus of being a pimp

This is coming just a few days after the sentencing of Tiktoker, Ego, who defamed Eniola Badmus.

Recall that Ego, got herself into trouble when she accused Eniola Badmus of being a professional pimp.

She claimed that Eniola connects girls to top politicians all over Nigeria.

Okoye Blessing Nwakego, also known as Ego, a popular Tiktoker who was arrested for defaming Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

The Tiktoker was arraigned in court today, August 2nd, and was sentenced to two years in prison by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Blessing Nwakego was charged in court with two counts of cyberstalking. It was claimed that she and one Chimabia, who is still at large, “connived to commit felony to wit: cyberstalking and thus committed an offense punishable under section 27 of the cybercrimes (prohibition, prevention, etc) act 2015” between December 2022 and July 2023 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of the honorable court.

Following her court arrangement, she was convicted on the counts against her and sentenced to one year in prison with the possibility of a N50,000 fine on count one.

On count two, she was sentenced to two years in prison with a N100,000 fine. The successive terms must be consecutive, whereas the incarceration terms must be concurrent.

Not unexpectedly, Ego chose the latter, citing online reports that she had agreed to pay the N150k punishment in order to be released.