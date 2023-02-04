Video: Eniola Badmus Bags Juicy Appointment from Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, Less Than a Month to Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has been appointed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council.

The popular Nollywood actress, who appeared unconcerned about online criticism and trolls for her support for the APC candidate, has been appointed to the Tinubu/Shettima campaign council as a member of Creative Arts.

Eniola Badmus took to her Instagram story to share the appointment letter dated February 2, 2023, which she was overjoyed about.

She described the appointment as “golden” for her and thanked the PCC for bringing her on board.

Holding the letter, she said:

so this is quite golden for me hun huh…Eniola Badmus hun hun… thank you for having me, appreciate… appreciate… it’s official

The letter reads:

On behalf of APC Presidential Campaign Council (PPC), I humbly wish to inform you of your nomination to serve as Member of the above Directorate.

I am to add that your nomination to serve in this capacity is voluntary and a clarion call to National duty.

We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility so we conduct an effective, message-driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Together, not only can we ensure victory for our party in the February 2023 election, but we shall also move Nigeria along the path of national greatness by building on the achievements of our party and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in providing progressive good governance to Nigerians.

All further information pertaining to your Directorate will be communicated to you through your Director.