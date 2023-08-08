Video: “Eniola again?”-Reactions trail Eniola’s post on Rosy and Churchill amid marriage crisis reports

Eniola Badmus, a well-known Nollywood actress, has taken to social media to dispel rumors that the marriage of Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill is in disarray.

The rumor gained popularity when the blogger known as Gistlovers claimed that Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill’s marriage had broken down.

Olakunle Churchill, who had previously been married to Tonto Dikeh, and Rosy Meurer’s marriage reportedly failed as a result of infidelity and physical abuse.

The blogger went so far as to assert that Churchill had engaged in physical abuse and had relationships with other women.

Reacting to these allegations, Eniola Badmus shared a video on her Snapchat handle where she captured Rosy Meurer and Churchill together in a relaxed and lovable atmosphere at Ikoyi.

The video showcased Rosy Meurer tending to their child’s hair while Churchill stood beside her, emitting an aura of undeniable positivity.

The post from Eniola Badmus however stirred backlashes from from netizens who accused the actress of always poking her nose into people’s affairs.

One @sparklesdammy wrote: “Na wetin make Davido unfollow Eniola be this wetin be her own sef.”

beebeeokhai wrote: “Eniola na blogger now o 😂.”

anita__chi wrote: “Which post they give aunty wa again.. Na marriage advocate?! Cos na so aunty help David too o dey post news.. make I no talk too much o. I no wan go jail.”

prankhottie wrote: “When they start debunking know that the gist is 98% right.”

winie_lawrence wrote: “Eniola again? 😂 if na me be here, I go just try to dey avoid plenty dragging.”