ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Engineer ebelebe 1”- Victony bags Engineering degree from FUTO

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 336 Less than a minute

Anthony Ebuka Victor, also known as Victony, a famous musician, has graduated with an engineering degree from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO.

The gifted artist took to Twitter to inform fans and colleagues of the happy news.

He published a flashback photo of himself as a fresher during his matriculation and another after receiving his degree to demonstrate how far he had gone and how much he had changed.

Victony reported that he took his final exam on August 2nd and tweeted an image of himself wearing his sign out white shirt.

He wrote:

“Last papers today. Me & my niggas graduating a real big W.”

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 336 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I Like Cee C And Uriel So Far, I Think They’ll Do Really Well In The House – Vee

36 mins ago

Video: “Solitude showed me how valuable freedom is” — Trinity Guy emotional as he speaks on prison experience

1 hour ago

Video: “Gen Z don pepper Angel” – Netizens Reacts as Angel packs her bags, plans for voluntary exit

1 hour ago

Video: “You’ve watered down Yul Edochie’s personality, I don’t know what he sees in you” – Blessing CEO drags Judy Austin

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button