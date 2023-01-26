Video: ‘Enemy of progress, every single night’ – DJ Cuppy calls out cat plaguing her

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cuppy has called out a mysterious cat that torments her on a nightly basis.

According to a post on DJ Cuppy’s Insta-story, a cat could be seen on the bonnet of her purple Rolls Royce.

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, on Wednesday night made a public cry over a cat which has been tormenting her for several nights.

The about-to-be married Disc Jockey made the outcry via his verified Instagram stories where she shared an image of a white cat walking on her Rolls Royce and captioned it:

“This cat is an enemy of progress. Every single night.”

It would be recalled that in December 2022, Cuppy flaunted her diamond engagement ring on social media and shared pictures from her meeting with her fiancé’s family.

In the photos posted on Instagram, Cuppy is seen with her husband-to-be, UK boxer Ryan Taylor, his father and mother.

Captioning the post, Cuppy said she had now become a part of the family.

She wrote, “Hi, my name is Cuppy and I’m part of your family now #CuppyDat.”