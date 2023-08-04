Video: “Endless Love, We Are 35”- Oby Ezekwesili and Husband Celebrate 35th Wedding Anniversary

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, and hubby are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary today, August 4.

She took to her Twitter handle this afternoon to celebrate their union.

Posting their photos on her handle, she wrote;

‘’We’re 35! God loves me so much and gave me the wisdom to say “I do” to the rarest Gold of a man He ever created. I am thankful unto eternity for my #EndlessLove. Our purposeful union will forever glorify our Lord in whose Love we’ve grown ours. Loving you all the way!”

“Despite Her Achievements Oby Ezekwesili Does Not Have a Beautiful Face”– Reno Omokri Says

Controversial author cum former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has taken former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili to the cleaner stating that she has determination and stamina but does not possess a beautiful face.

Reno stated this while responding to a follower’s enquiry on his social media post.

The ex-presidential aide had posted his customary wise posts on Twitter, saying that a man doesn’t need a praying wife, but rather one who can pray, slay, and stay.

He stated that a lady can be instructed to pray, but that beauty cannot be learned; it is either present or absent.

A follower disagreed, claiming that both prayer and slaying can be learned.

He responded to the follower by saying that every lady has something attractive about her, but not every woman has a lovely face.

Oby Ezekwesili, he remarked, has principles, dedication, and a number of other attributes, but she lacks a beautiful face, which she cannot be granted despite her accomplishments.