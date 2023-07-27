ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Endless Celebration as Twitter Suspends Davido’s Alleged Pregnant Side Chick, Anita Brown’s Account

Endless Celebration as Twitter Suspends Davido’s Alleged Pregnant Side Chick, Anita Brown’s Account

There is joy in the air for fans and followers of music artist, Davido, as his purported pregnant side chick, Anita Brown, has had her Twitter page removed.

Gistlover did a check on her page and noticed that Twitter has suspended her account.

Many netizens took to social media to express joy at the good news, while also praying for Instagram to take down her account.

Reacting to the post;

One Ngl Fabrics wrote, “It’s better haba, dis babe just dey worry is on top fuel price. Make we rest abeg.

One Tess wrote, “Na Instagram remain. Thank God for the first step

One Christy Francis Tender wrote, “Let’s do same to her Instagram account, please

One Pershenz wrote, “Long overdue

One Jimmy Cella wrote, “Next is her IG account

One Call Me Jessii wrote, “Davido’s FC has done the needful

One Meklos wrote, “That serves her right. Her own is too much Talkative

One Debby Whyt wrote, “Her IG is next, please. I’m tired of her rant

