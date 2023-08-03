Video: Endless Celebration as Stan Nze and Wife, Blessing Obasi Are Reportedly Expecting a Child [Video]

Messages of congratulations are pouring in for Nollywood couple Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi, who are expecting their first child.

The couple was caught as they sat at the reception desk in what seemed to be a hospital.

A video shared online showed the moment the couple entered into the room, with a radiant and beaming Blessing Obasi. Patients waved as the couple approached.

Many fans of the couple expressed their congratulations in the comments section.

Many people have noticed that Blessing Obasi hasn’t been active on social media and hasn’t been publishing her full images for quite some time.

Stan Nze spills on marital issues

A video of the celebrating their anniversary had however stirred controversy as many hinted that all wasn’t well with the couple.

Fans of the lovebirds had treated them to surprise anniversary gifts and, in the video, captured online, Stan Nze felt irritated and angry.

This sparked reactions but the actor, however, calmed the atmosphere as he stated that his marriage was still intact.

Opening up on how their anniversary went, Stan admitted that it wasn’t a joyous one for them.

Stan Nze revealed that he and his wife were in different moods as they had argued.

The actor, made this known in an interview with, TVC’s Black Table. Stan disclosed that the major fallout between him and his older wife was because they had argued and neither was ready to compromise and as such, the two had attended church sour despite it being their anniversary.

Stan Nze noted how he looked unhappy in the video which went viral.

For him, he couldn’t fake his unhappiness and pretend that all was well between them.

To cover up, his wife attributed his soured mood to being emotional and he felt sad knowing he couldn’t say the truth.