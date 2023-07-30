ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Endless Celebration as Davido and Chioma Reportedly Welcomes a Baby Boy

Congratulations have been flooding in for well-known Nigerian artist David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, reportedly welcome a son.

Tatafo, a Nigerian comedian, retweeted a tweet congratulating the couple on the birth of their son.

Although Tatafo did not specify whether the couple had welcomed their second child together, she did write, “Abig congratulations to you.”

Many people sent their heartfelt wishes in response to the post, while others said the rumors were incorrect.

Remember that the couple lost their first child, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in November 2022, just days after he turned three.

According to reports, the toddler died after drowning in a pool.

Davido brags as he spends over N200 million on orphanages

A few days ago, Davido bragged about spending over two hundred million naira on orphanages across Nigeria.

He made this known in a statement on his Instagram page, where he revealed that he had always used his platform to serve others, and he is delighted to do so.

The singer noted that his foundation, David Adeleke Foundation, had disbursed two hundred and thirty-seven million naira (237, 000,000) to benefit the less privileged.

Sharing the statement online, Davido disclosed that the tradition of giving back to the less privileged started a few years ago on his birthday. He appreciated everyone who donated and helped change lives, stating people rise by lifting others.

He wrote, “I’ve always wanted to use my platform to serve others. Thankful that through your generosity, I’ve been able to do so. We recently disbursed over N200m to several orphanages in Nigeria, a tradition that started a few years ago around my birthday. Thank you to everyone who donated. With your help, we are changing lives. This is what I mean when I say we rise by lifting others. These are words in action. God bless you all!”

