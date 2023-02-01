Video: Empress Njamah Reveals Next Line of Action after Retrieving Her IG Account from Estranged Fiance

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah is in a joyful mood as she finally recovers her Instagram page

Since December, the talented actress had lost access to her social media pages to the hands of her estranged fiance, who wanted to blackmail her

Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah got her Instagram account back, weeks after it was seized by her estranged fiance.

Njamah has been in the news since she claimed her ex-lover, George Wade, hacked her account, and blackmailed her with her nude videos in his possession.

The matter went downhill after the so-called lover carried out his threat and released the actress’ unclad photos and videos.

Since then, Empress has been fighting to keep her dignity intact as her estranged lover is hell bent on ruining her reputation.

On February 1, Wednesday, Empress revealed via her Instagram page, that she has recovered her Instagram page.

The excited movie interpreter expressed how happy she is to get back her page and appreciated all her friends, families and more who stood by her.

Empress also apologised to her fans and lovers who got scammed by her blackmailer, who pretended that he was in charge of the actress’ hospital bills while she was hospitalized.

Speaking on her next line of action, Empress averred that she has reported him to the appropriate authorities who are all on the look out for him.

Her post reads in part;

“His pictures I put out have exposed alot about him, the appropriate authorities are on it,his still on the run,the police are on it, for those asking why I didn’t report to the police,of cause I did.I mustn’t put everything on IG”

SEE POSTS BELOW