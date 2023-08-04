Video: Empress Njamah overjoyed as she receives standing ovation at an event in Europe

Empress Njamah, a Nollywood actress, has been overwhelmed with love after receiving a standing ovation at a recent event in Europe.

Ada Ameh’s best friend had attended the Nollywood Europe Golden Awards, where she received an award for being a good ambassador for the organization.

Empress received a standing ovation from the audience, according to a video posted on her Instagram page.

Empress expressed thankfulness, noting that God’s plan is always the best.

“Been overwhelming since I got into Europe. Who I be wey una celebrate me like this? Daily hosting and so much love.

Consul-Gener had a standing ovation for me? Wow and so many more.

God’s plan is always the best, sometimes the process is painful, hurtful, and hard. But don’t forget that when is silent, he’s doing something for you. God is not man.

Nollywood Europe Golden Awards NEGA2023.

EHIZOYA GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT.

Thank you God Almighty”.