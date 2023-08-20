ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Emmiwuks, Davido’s cycling fan arrives at his Lagos residence successfully [Video]

Emmanuel Myam alias Emmiwuks, the overzealous fan of Afrobeats singer Davido, who began a road trip from Benue to Lagos has finally arrived at the singer’s residence.

You’d recall that a few weeks back, the young man had gone viral after he revealed that he was riding across states to see his mentor.

Although the singer had discouraged him at first by letting him know he isn’t in Nigeria, the young man had pushed forward and insisted on going to wait for him.

Emmiwuks, who was given a grand welcome after he arrived in Lagos, has revealed that he’s now at the front gate of the singer’s Lagos home.

He noted that his road trip is done and dusted and thanked God and fans for their support throughout the whole undertaking.

Sharing videos, he wrote …

“Live @davido my boss house

Benue to Lagos on bicycle for @davido done and dusted

Thank God for journey mercies”

