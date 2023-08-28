Video: Eloswag, Mike Ezuruonye, others join BBNaija’s Phyna to celebrate her mother on her birthday

Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye has joined Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner, Ijeoma Otabor better known as Phyna to celebrate her mother as she marks her birthday today.

Taking to her Instagram page, Phyna shared stunning photos of her mother as she showered her with love.

She prayed for God to strengthen and bless her for them.

“It’s my Mummy’s birthday today. May God strengthen you for us. Happy birthday Mummy”.

Taking to her comment section, Mike Ezuruonye, Jane Mena, Benson Okonkwo, and others joined her to celebrate her mother.

Mike Ezuruonye wrote, “Happy birthday to Da Mama of da Phyna

Jane Mena wrote, “Happy birthday to your beautiful mummy. God’s blessings now and always. Amen

Diana Edobor wrote, “Happy birthday Mummy

Eloswag wrote, “Happy birthday Mummy. May your children continue to bring joy to you. Long life and good health are all we ask of

Benson Okonkwo wrote, “Happiest birthday to her and my own mother’s birthday today. May God’s blessings never depart from them

Allysyn wrote, “Happy birthday to your mum”.