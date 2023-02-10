ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Election isn’t war”- Yul Edochie replies those expecting him to fight his colleagues over their choice of candidate

  • Celebrities like Peter Okoye, Paul Okoye, Seun Kuti, Ayo Makun, Brymo and others have clashed over their presidential candidate.
  • Reacting to it, Yul Edochie questioned why anyone would expect him to fight his colleagues over their choice
Despite Your Continuous Internet Dragging, I Keep Getting Fresher - Yul Edochie Brags

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has sent an important message to those expecting celebrities to fight themselves over their presidential choice.

Celebrities like Peter Okoye, Paul Okoye, Seun Kuti, Ayo Makun, Brymo and others have clashed over their presidential candidate.

Reacting to it, Yul Edochie questioned why anyone would expect him to fight his colleagues over their choice. Yul noted how the presidential candidates of the 3 major parties are not fighting each other.

He avowed that these me are billionaires, whose families are well secured and have lot of respect for each other.

As such, he can’t fight his colleagues over them as he believes that election isn’t war.

“The Presidential candidates of the 3 major parties are all friends. They have a lot of respect for each other. They’re Billionaires whose families are well secured no matter the outcome of the election. They are not fighting each other. So why should I be fighting my colleague over his choice of who to vote for? Doesn’t make any sense. Election is not war”.

