Video: “Election isn’t war”- Yul Edochie replies those expecting him to fight his colleagues over their choice of candidate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Celebrities like Peter Okoye, Paul Okoye, Seun Kuti, Ayo Makun, Brymo and others have clashed over their presidential candidate.

Reacting to it, Yul Edochie questioned why anyone would expect him to fight his colleagues over their choice







Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has sent an important message to those expecting celebrities to fight themselves over their presidential choice.

Celebrities like Peter Okoye, Paul Okoye, Seun Kuti, Ayo Makun, Brymo and others have clashed over their presidential candidate.

Reacting to it, Yul Edochie questioned why anyone would expect him to fight his colleagues over their choice. Yul noted how the presidential candidates of the 3 major parties are not fighting each other.

He avowed that these me are billionaires, whose families are well secured and have lot of respect for each other.

As such, he can’t fight his colleagues over them as he believes that election isn’t war.