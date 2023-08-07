Video: Eko Hotel Staff, Miss Ngozi Mary Kekwaru, Who Returned Lost $70K Gets N2M, Chieftaincy Title

Miss Ngozi Mary Kekwaru, a Customer Care staff member at Eko Hotels in Lagos, was recently awarded in Rivers State for retrieving $70,000 that a visitor had forgotten.

Her extraordinary honesty was recognized when she was appointed as the Ambassador of Emohua Local Government Area, her hometown.

During a ceremony at the council secretariat in Emohua Town, the Chairman of Emohua LGA, Chidi Lloyd, officially bestowed the title of Brand Ambassador upon Kekwaru.

breaking ceremony for a one-kilometer road construction project in Ibaa Community, further emphasizing her significance.

The event saw community leaders, key stakeholders, and members of the public in attendance, celebrating Kekwaru’s exemplary act.

She also received a chieftaincy title and had a prominent pavilion named after her.

Expressing her gratitude, Kekwaru thanked the Emohua and Ikwerre Local Governments, the Council of Chiefs, and the people of Rivers State and Nigeria for bestowing these honors upon her.

She encouraged the youths to learn from her example and refrain from engaging in criminal activities that tarnish the Emohua Council area’s reputation.

Kekwaru emphasized that she returned the money because of her Christian values, firmly believing in not taking what does not belong to her.

Following the incident, she received unexpected goodwill and support from individuals both within and outside the country.

Furthermore, she was presented with a N2 million cheque from Ikwerre Local Government Council Chairman, Dr. Samuel Nwanosike, at the Council Headquarters in Isiokpo.

Kekwaru promised to be a worthy ambassador of the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality wherever she goes.

During her visit to Rivers State, Kekwaru took the time to meet with people who played significant roles in her formative years, including her teacher.

She dedicated her awards and rewards to her late father and all those who contributed to her upbringing with strong moral values.