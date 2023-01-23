ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu speaks amidst health issue despite host as BBTitans

  • It would be recalled that during the opening of the BBTitans show, the presenter’s wife, Cynthia Obianodo took to social media to hail her husband for hosting the show despite feeling under the weather.
Ebuka stirs reactions as he names the best BBNaija level up ‘ship’, gives reasons

Popular Tv presenter, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, opens up on his health issue despite hosting the ongoing BBTitans show.

Barely two weeks after presenting the show, Ebuka took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to air his state of health.

In a tweet, he indirectly emphasized the struggle he is going through to keep the show going.

“Good health is not appreciated enough. Never take it for granted,” he wrote.

Cynthia Uchendu showers encomium on husband, Ebuka for hosting BBTitans despite illness

Cynthia Obi Uchendu, the wife of media personality, Ebuka Uchendu has hailed him for hosting Big Brother Titans despite being ill.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform on Sunday night, Cynthia revealed that her husband was ill, yet had to work.

Praising him, sue described him as a professional to the core.

“WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT EBUKA IS EXTREMELY SICK RIGHT NOW.. PROFESSIONAL TO THE CORE”.

