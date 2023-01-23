Video: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu speaks amidst health issue despite host as BBTitans

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It would be recalled that during the opening of the BBTitans show, the presenter’s wife, Cynthia Obianodo took to social media to hail her husband for hosting the show despite feeling under the weather.

Popular Tv presenter, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, opens up on his health issue despite hosting the ongoing BBTitans show.

Barely two weeks after presenting the show, Ebuka took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to air his state of health.

In a tweet, he indirectly emphasized the struggle he is going through to keep the show going.

“Good health is not appreciated enough. Never take it for granted,” he wrote.

