Video: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu reacts as BBNaija unveils host for All Stars season 8

The host of the eighth edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show has been revealed by the show’s producers.

Ebuka Obi Uchendu, also known as Ebuka, is a well-known Nigerian media personality and a former Big Brother Naija housemate. She will host the new season.

Many people are not surprised by this since Ebuka has hosted the reality show for six straight seasons; All Stars season 8 will mark his seventh appearance on the eagerly awaited program.

Numerous Nigerians, including Erica Nlewedim, Rita Dominic, Bisola Aiyeola, Nancy Isima, Waje, and others, have expressed their congratulations on the announcement of Ebuka as the host.

Ebuka who is also celebrating his birthday today, shared the updates on his Instagram page. He is delighted to celebrate his birthday with the huge announcement from Multichoice.

He wrote, “Working on my birthday cos it’s a big one…

BBNaija All Stars premieres on July 23 at 7 pm. Yes, your faves from previous seasons are coming back together in one house. Can you handle it?”