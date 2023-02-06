ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and wife, Cynthia celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Celebrating their journey of love, Ebuka took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of himself and his wife to mark their anniversary.
“Professional to the core” Cynthia Uchendu showers encomium on husband, Ebuka for hosting BBTitans despite illness

Media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia Obi-Uchendu celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary today, 6th February.

Celebrating their journey of love, Ebuka who is the host of the famous reality TV show, BBNaija took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of himself and his wife to mark their anniversary.

The father of two also shared a picture in which he carried his lovely wife from their start studded wedding ceremony.

“Professional to the core” Cynthia Uchendu showers encomium on husband, Ebuka for hosting BBTitans despite illness

Cynthia Obi Uchendu, the wife of media personality, Ebuka Uchendu has hailed him for hosting Big Brother Titans despite being ill.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform on Sunday night, Cynthia revealed that her husband was ill, yet had to work.

Praising him, sue described him as a professional to the core.

“WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT EBUKA IS EXTREMELY SICK RIGHT NOW.. PROFESSIONAL TO THE CORE”.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: BBTitans: Ebubu and Tsatsii (Royals) win the HOH game for week 4

30 mins ago

Video: Pastor Paul Enenche’s Daughter Flaunts Wedding Ring Worth Over N10 Million

53 mins ago

Video: Why I dumped music for mass communication at the peak of my career – Korede Bello

2 hours ago

Video: Pray For Turkey: Ex-Chelsea Star Christian Atsu Reportedly Trapped Under Rubble in Turkey Following Earthquake

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button