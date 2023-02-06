Video: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and wife, Cynthia celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia Obi-Uchendu celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary today, 6th February.

Celebrating their journey of love, Ebuka who is the host of the famous reality TV show, BBNaija took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of himself and his wife to mark their anniversary.

The father of two also shared a picture in which he carried his lovely wife from their start studded wedding ceremony.

“Professional to the core” Cynthia Uchendu showers encomium on husband, Ebuka for hosting BBTitans despite illness

Cynthia Obi Uchendu, the wife of media personality, Ebuka Uchendu has hailed him for hosting Big Brother Titans despite being ill.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform on Sunday night, Cynthia revealed that her husband was ill, yet had to work.

Praising him, she described him as a professional to the core.